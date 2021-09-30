Satie’s Journey at Imago

Imago Theatre presents a new, original chamber work of music, Satie’s Journey, resurrecting the spirit of the legendary Velvet Gentleman, Erik Satie, presented live and streaming afterwards online and on-demand through October.
Conductor Ben España and a chamber ensemble of three vocalists and five instrumentalists present this dramatic chamber work by librettist Jerry Mouawad and composer Marisa Wildeman. It’s a 30-minute concert followed by a Q&A with its creators.
The work resurrects the spirit of Erik Satie, a ground-breaking, eccentric, fin de siècle (end of the century) composer. His odd music and compositions began to find a wider audience in the latter half of the 20th century and has become indispensable and very recognizeable. Satie was also known for his many idiosyncracies like shielding dry umbrellas under his coat (no matter the weather) and having two grand pianos stacked up in his apartment.
The narrative comes from Mouawad’s teen years in Beirut and Wildeman’s dreamscape score weaves together fragments of Satie with traditional Middle Eastern sounds.
This is a concert performance and not a staging. Singers and musicians will be performing in front of music stands.
To attend, audiences must show vaccination cards (hard copy or electronic) and photo ID upon entry or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours before the performance. Audiences are required to follow state and local mask mandates. The cast, crew and staff at Imago are fully vaccinated.
Satie’s Journey is presented live, Saturday, October 9 at Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th St. Tickets are $15 at tinyurl.com/satieimago. The show streams online October 19-25.
For more information, contact imagotheatre@gmail.com or call 503.231.9581.