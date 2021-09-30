A Big October at Alberta Rose

The Alberta Rose Theatre’s live performance schedule is full again this month and there are many special don’t-miss nights of splendid music and entertainment. Here are a few highlights.
• Friday, October 8, 8 pm – Tony Starlight’s 50th Birthday Party – Songs and stories from a Starlight’s lifetime of trying to get attention.
• Saturday, October 9, 8 pm – Souvenirs: John Prine’s 75th Birthday Tribute featuring Colin Hogan, Ashleigh Flynn, Jeff Haigerty, Dylan-Thomas Vance, Janet Julian and more!
• Tuesday, October 12, 8 pm – THE DEAD DAISIES with Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple on vocals with guests Don Jamieson and The Black Moods
• Friday, Saturday, October 15-16 – Evil Dead, The Musical, rated R for strong language, sexual content and buckets of blood. Under 21 with parent or guardian.
• Sunday, October 17, 8 pm – Love, DEAN, album release.
• Thursday, October 21, 8 pm – Judy Blue Eyes, A CSN Tribute featuring members of The NowHere Band with CSN guitarist Jeff Pevar.
• Saturday, October 23, 8 pm – Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas.
• Sunday, October 24, 7 pm – Smooth Operator, The Sade Tribute with LaRhonda Steele.
• Thursday, October 28-Saturday, October 31 – The Nitemare B4 Xmas returns with The Saloon Ensemble.
Alberta Rose Theatre requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required in all indoor public spaces per the current State of Oregon mandate. See AlbertaRoseTheatre.com for info.
Prine painting by Janet Julian