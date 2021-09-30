Rabun Thompson’s Pottery at Sidestreet

The Harvest is in at Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., with a new show of work featuring Rabun Thompson’s teapots, planters, vases, mugs, platters and totems. A potter for nearly 40 years, Thompson hand-builds attractive and sturdy stoneware for everyday life, and fine art pieces that move the eye. The show runs through October 31.
“What you’ll find at Sidestreet this month,” says Thompson, “is the end result of an 18-year sojourn through the society and environment of our state of Oregon. Rough earthy surfaces and colors, flamboyant forms, spiritual content.”
“I believe the pottery process benefits the studio craftsman, more than the eventual cash-for-goods exchange. I also believe the work we do, if it is to endure, must be of value in our present lives and serve the purpose for which it was acquired. It will continue to live on, hopefully for generations in subsequent households, as testament to the enduring vision of the potter.”
Gallery hours are Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 pm. October’s Spotlight Artist is Sharon Jonquil with cold wax and oil encaustics.
The Online Artist Talk is Sunday, October 17 at noon. Join the Zoom Meeting from the website link at SidestreetArts.com.
Image: Wall Sculpture #1