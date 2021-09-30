CMG’s Improvisation Summit 2021

Creative Music Guild’s (CMG) Annual Improvisation Summit takes place at several venues around town October 12-17, including three in SE. CMG has livestream options too. Here’s a partial schedule:
• 10/12: No Fun, 1709 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 8 pm – Crystal Cortez; Jan Julius and Blue McCall; Amenta Abioto, Darian Patrick and Mike Gamble
• 10/13: Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 9 pm – Methods Body; Patricia Wolf
• 10/14: KEX, 100 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 8 pm – Machado Mijiga, Noah Simpson; Shao Wey Wu, Andrew Jones; Aurora Josephson, Dana Reason
• 10/15: Turn Turn Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St., 8 pm – Posture Culture; Cyrus Nabipoor; Ryan Miller, Grant Pierce; Noise Concerns
• 10/16: St. Philip Neri, 2408 SE 16th Ave., 8 pm – Round Robin with Loren Chasse, Francisco Botello, Kale Nixon, TJ Thompson, Catherine Lee, Juniana Lanning
• 10/17 1905, 830 N Shaver St, – John Stowell, Matt Mayhall, Andrew Jones; Miles Okazaki Solo streaming from NYC
See CreativeMusicGuild.org for all the details.