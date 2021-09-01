Alberta Rose Resumes Live Music and Performance

The Alberta Rose Theatre resumes live performance this month and their September line up is filled with music highlights, theatrical hijinks and the return of Live Wire.
• Friday, Saturday, September 10-11, 7 pm – Jimmy Dore delivers a wallop of political comedy and insight, mocking the Establishment, hurling truth bombs and fomenting discord
• Thursday, September 16, 7:30 pm – Live Wire Radio returns with Luke Burbank and guests
• Friday, September 17, 8 pm – Rizo: In The Flesh with Jet Black Pearl opening
• Saturday, September 18, 8 pm – I Put A Spell On You – Nina Simone Tribute featuring LaRhonda Steele and The Adrian Martin Sextet
• Tuesday, September 21, 8 pm – Kulaiwi, Three of Hawaii’s leading performers, Lehua Kalima (of Na Leo), Shawn Pimental, and Kawika Kahiapo
• Friday, September 24, 8 pm – The Return of Duffy Bishop
• Saturday, September 25, 9 pm – The Oregon Burlesque Festival
• Thursday, September 30, 8 pm – Ruthie Foster with special guest Mary Flower
• Sunday, October 3, 8 pm – Darrell Scott with Gary Ogan.
Alberta Rose Theatre requires proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination. Masks are required in all indoor public spaces per the current State of Oregon mandate. For more info see: AlbertaRoseTheatre.com/covid-safety-policies.
Ruthie Foster by Mary Keating Bruton