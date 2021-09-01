OCT Virtual Gala

Oregon Children Theatre’s virtual gala, With a Little Help From Our Friends streams free September 18. Co-hosted by Portland drag performer extraordinaire, Bolivia Carmichaels, and featuring local luminaries Shoshana Bean, Delphon “DJ” Curtis, Jr, Natalie Joy Johnson, The Skivvies (Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina), and more.
The livestream begins at 5:30 pm and the main program at 6 pm. Family-friendly and emulating a live theatre and party atmosphere, local guests can purchase three-course catered meals and kids’ meals from Vibrant Table to be delivered to their homes in time for the show (orders must be placed by September 9). Raffle tickets can be purchased ahead of time and during the event. See OCTC.org/gala.