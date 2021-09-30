Chamber Music Northwest Season Opener

Chamber Music Northwest opens their new season of eight live concerts Sunday, October 10, 4 pm at The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave., with Cello + Piano with Zlatomir Fung and Mishka Rushdie Momen: Protégé Premiere.
Oregon-raised, 22-year-old cellist Zlatomir Fung, pictured left, is the first American in 40 years and the youngest musician ever to win First Prize at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition. The 2021 The Times Breakthrough Award nominee, pianist Mishka Rushdie Momen, joins him for an exciting program of works by Mendelssohn, Perkinson, Bartók and beyond. Be among the first in the nation to hear this astounding young duo immediately before they make their Carnegie Hall debut!
The program features Mendelssohn’s Variations Concertantes, Op. 17; Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70; Perkinson’s Lamentations: Black/Folk Song Suite for Solo Cello; Bartók’s Rhapsody for Cello and Piano and Franck’s Sonata for Cello and Piano in A Major.
See CMNW.org for ticket info.
Zlatomir Fung photo by I-Jung Huang