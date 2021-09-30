Learn Ukulele

Avery Hill’s ukulele classes for all levels of experience are taught live via Zoom, or email, for self-paced students.
• Beyond Beginner Ukulele – For those with basic chords and songs under their belts, 10 weeks.
• Ukulele Sing & Strum – Songs from Blue, Tapestry and Sweet Baby James, 10 weeks.
• Ukulele by Ear – Spooky ghost stories, mysteries, murder ballads and simple chord progressions, 5 weeks.
• Ukulele Sea Shanties – Traditional songs about life and work on the sea, 5 weeks.
• Quarantunes Zoom Jam – 1st & 3rd Saturdays, 1-2:30 pm. Songs from a variety of genres and artists.
Sign up for her newsletter to receive the latest songbook. Full class descriptions and registration: learnsongbysong.com.