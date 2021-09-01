Songwriting as Truth-Telling offers three new classes: two different groups Tuesdays, September 7-October 12, 4-6 pm and 7-9 pm; Wednesdays, September 8-October 13, 6-8 pm. Taught by songwriter Matt Meighan, each writer finds their own voice. Write, share, listen to songs and explore songwriting as acts of human communication and connection in this non-judgmental space to deepen your songwriting practice in a live online class. All levels of experience welcome. Enrollment limited to 9 people per class Six weeks, $160. Contact matt@MattMeighan.com.