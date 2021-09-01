Gallery 114, 1100 NW Glisan, presents Zig Zag, a show of paintings by Joanie Krug, sculpture by Sue Friesz and paintings by Kay Danley through Saturday, October 2. The Artist Reception is Sunday, September 12, 1-3 pm with artist talks and readings of ekphrastic poetry by Sarah Bokich, Dale Champlin and Jennifer Dorner.
Portland artist Krug says her work may challenge us to embrace the turnarounds in life: “They leave us with a different perspective and invite us to land in a new space.” Working in both charcoal and oils, she focuses on women in expressive emotional and social moments. She also explores landscapes and interior environments and the myriad ways that color, space and design inhabit a rectangle.
Multidisciplinary artist Sue Friesz spent the late 1990s living in Paraguay, Brazil and Egypt. Her sculptural work draws from the pulse and movement she observes in her surroundings. plants, trees and vines.
Gallery hours are 12-5 pm Friday-Sunday and by appointment 503.705.5669. Face masks are required. See Gallery114pdx.com.
“Kaleidoscope” by Joanie Krug