Cowboy Junkies Ride Into Revolution Hall

Cowboy Junkies return to Portland to perform at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. in an evening concert, Sunday, November 21, 8 pm. The band is doing its first tour in many months and will include new songs created during these last couple of years as well as CJ classics.
The Junkies’ distinctive sound has made an impression in a quieter way since the group formed in Toronto in 1985 with siblings Michael and Peter Timmins on guitar and drums, and Michael’s lifelong friend Alan Anton on bass. Looking for a singer, they asked the other Timmins sibling, Margo.
“I never wanted to be a musician,” she said, “but one day Mike asked me to sing. I said yes, but only if I didn’t have to do it in front of the other guys. So I sang with Mike for a couple of days, and then he asked, ‘Um, do you think it’d be okay if we brought the other guys in now?’ I said, ‘Well, okay. I guess so, I mean, if we have to.’”
Since then, the group has released 25 albums including their breakthrough classic from 1988, The Trinity Session. Their music has appeared in dozens of films including Natural Born Killers, Prelude To A Kiss, Silver City, The Good Girl and many television shows.
Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/CowboyJunkies2021. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for entry.
Cowboy Junkies photo by Heather Pollack