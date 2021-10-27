Vertical Pool presents the World Premiere of a new Antero Alli film, The Alchemy of Sulphur, screening one night only, Sunday November 7, 7:30 pm at the Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St.
Hope (Helia Rasti) is writing a short story for a magazine. When she writes herself into the narrative as a character, she falls in love with the story’s main character and her real world relationship starts to unravel. Then she encounters two witches in a forest who take an interest in her potential…
Filmmaker Alli says “I view [the film] as a kind of psychological romance; a courtship with the psyche itself; a passionate intimacy with the imaginal dimension – home of fantasies, psychic projections, dreams, obsessions, phobias, delirium…”
Advance tickets are $10 at tinyurl.com/CSTSulphur or by emailing verticalsource@gmail.com. Doors at 7 pm and the filmmaker and actors appear in person. See VerticalPool.com.