The Creative Music Guild’s 2021 concert series in SE Portland features local composer/improviser and instigator Caspar Sonnet’s new series, Discordance, this month featuring master percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani. Also on the bill is Sonnet and the Elastic Energy Ensemble.
The concert takes place Wednesday, November 3, 8 pm at St. Philip Neri, 2408 SE 16th Ave. Proof of vaccination is required to attend.
Nakatani is a percussionist, composer and sound artist who creates distinctive music using his adapted bowed gong, an array of drums, cymbals and singing bowls. He has released 80+ recordings and fronts a large ensemble called the Nakatani Gong Orchestra. He teaches master classes at universities and conservatories around the world. Originally from Japan, he makes his home in the desert near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. See tatsuyanakatani.com.
Sonnet says, “Discordance is a series showcasing artists who’s discipline encompasses noise, free improvisation and musique concrète. Artists involved are both regional and afar.”
Photo by Jonathan Sielaff