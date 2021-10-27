November at Sidestreet Arts

Anita Reuther and Ha Austin are November’s featured artists at Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave. The show runs November 3-28.
Reuther reflects her lifelong love of the Pacific Northwest in mixed media with dreamy hillsides, mountain ranges and bird vignettes. Her textured and collaged papers form landscapes for the viewer to fall into. She is a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon and the Three Rivers Artist Guild in Oregon City.
Ceramic artist Austin, crafts “functional clay canvases” –platters, flower vases, tea cups with saucers and sturdy coffee mugs. Each is designed with whimsical sgraffito images and colorful hand-mixed glazes. Her wrens, purple lotus blossoms and lily pads make each ceramic piece a functional work of art.
The Online Preview is Wednesday, November 3, 6 pm as a Zoom meeting and First Friday Artwalk is in person and live November 5, 5-7 pm. Sidestreet’s monthly Artist Studio Talk is Sunday, November 14, Noon-1pm. Zoom meeting links at SidestreetArts.com.
Image: Anita Reuther’s “A Welcoming Place”