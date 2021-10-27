Stark Street Studio Holiday Show

Stark Street Studio at 2809 SE Stark St. is the oldest ceramic studio in Portland, open for 38 years and counting! The 10 artists working in clay there invite you to visit their Annual Holiday Show and Sale in this safe, art-filled studio.
There are friendly faces and a variety of fine, handcrafted artwork including beautifully made dinnerware, whimsical pottery and sculpture, artful home decor and exquisite contemporary jewelry.
Studio member Babette Harvey says “We are a laid back group of artists who are dedicated to sharing our art and passion with the public. I’ve been creating art for about 30 years, always with the desire to share my thoughts and concerns about the world around me.
“The piece Rabbit With Planetary Journals (pictured here) speaks to the climate concerns of our planet in a way that also allows a moment of humor. I have always wanted my art to be dark and edgy, but somehow that’s not how it comes out in the end. People say my work gives them joy and sometimes makes them laugh. I’m glad of that because I think we all need a little joy right now.”
Stark Street Studio follows masking, distancing and hand-sanitizing precautions. Thanksgiving weekend sale hours: Friday-Sunday, November 26-28, 1-6 pm. December sale hours are the same, and open Tuesday-Sunday each week until December 24.