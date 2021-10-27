Trust the Song Workshop

Register for the next Songwriting as Truth-Telling, a six-week online class series taught by songwriter Matt Meighan, Wednesdays 6-8 pm, November 10-December 15. The class supports each writer in finding their own voice and sharing their perspective. Enrollment is limited to nine people per class, $160.
Meighan also offers a one-day online workshop, Trust the Song, Sunday, November 7, 10 am-3 pm. All levels of experience welcome, $80. Explore ways to hear the songs that arrive, follow where they lead and deepen trust in our selves to find their voice. For registration or info, email matt@mattmeighan.com.