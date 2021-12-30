A New Year at Artichoke

Artichoke Community Music kicks off the new year with live music on their stage in the store at 2007 SE Powell Blvd.
First Friday Blues with Lloyd Jones, January 7, 7 pm $15 – Oregon roots guitaristJones continues his monthly residency with swampy blues, back porch picking, his serious-as-anthrax funk, soul, roadhouse blues and legendary performance chops to the weekly Friday Night fun.
Ian Maksin and Amber Russell, Saturday, January 8, 7:30 pm $30 – Cellist, composer and vocalist Ian Maksin has developed his own genre, blending elements of different styles in his cello playing and singing in more than 20 languages (IanMaksin.com).
Amber Russell’s seamless co-ordination of right and left hand picking produces sometimes three or four easily discerned contrapuntal lines and shows years of dedicated practice creating a highly imaginative music (AmberRussellMuzic.com).
Proof of vaccination required for all shows, performers and audience. No exceptions. All shows livestreamed on Facebook Live and YouTube. The full schedule is at ArtichokeMusic.org.