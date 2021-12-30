The Entire City is a new hour-long, biweekly podcast featuring co-hosts Alexander Hogan and Steve Ellerhoff who discuss a different pair of short stories each time.
Connections between the tales may be obvious, intuitive or downright mysterious, but the hosts’ animated conversations cover art, life, culture and the unknown.
“If narrative empathy affords book and story readers a chance to live lives we never will, talking about stories provides an opportunity to explore an artistic expansion of perspective,” their press states.
The Entire City is a place to listen, wander, and get lost in the human experience through the forms of short story from around the world. Listener requests for stories are welcome.
The show streams via Apple Podcasts and Spotify at TheEntireCity.page/home.