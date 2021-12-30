Old Soul Roots and Lunatics

Alberta Rose Theatre’s January has live music, spoken word and acrobatics in store. Full vaccination and masks required for entry for all shows. Two highlights from this month:
• Wednesday, January 12, 8 pm – Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno with Caleb Klauder and Reeb Willms – Leva and Calcagno’s new record is old soul roots music and originality.
Reeb Willms and Caleb Klauder, of the Foghorn Stringband, have been playing and singing together since 2008, performing across Europe and North America. Their harmonies and mandolin and guitar deliver a pure classic sound. Tickets $20/$24 at the door.
• Friday, Saturday, January 14-15, 8 pm – Dark Side: A Piece for Assorted Lunatics – Aerialist and choreographer Brandy Guthery presents a night celebrating Pink Floyd with live music and movement featuring Love Gigantic. Tickets $35/$45 at the door, $50 for Preferred Seating (in the first 5 rows center). See the whole schedule at AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.
Photo: Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno