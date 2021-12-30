Join ArcoPDX, the Amplified Repertory Chamber Orchestra of Portland, for a new program called Incantation; two intimate evenings of music by 21st century composers in two Portland venues.
The concerts feature the US premiere of Train by Moscow composer Alexey Kurbatov, and music from Arvo Pärt, David Baker, Durwynne Hsieh and Alan Hovhaness.
• Friday, January 21, 7:30 pm in Revolution Hall’s Astoria Room, 1300 SE Stark St. Tickets $10 advance, $15 at door.
• Saturday, January 22, 7 pm at Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. # 101. Tickets are $12 advance, $16 at door.
Both shows are for 21+ only and proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required at entry.
ArcoPDX performs classical orchestral and chamber music in a casual setting, amplified, yet performed as written with no watered-down arrangements. See ArcoPDX.com.