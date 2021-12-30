Movie Madness Releases Book

Movie Madness: 30 Years Behind the Counter at Portland’s Iconic Video Store is a book collection of interviews, photographs and more; a loving look at the history of Movie Madness. The book includes an essay from director Todd Haynes; an in-depth interview with founder Mike Clark; conversations with employees about the movies they watched, the late-fee related tirades they endured, and friends they made along the way.
Books are $15 and available in store at Movie Madness, as well as at Floating World Comics and Powell’s Books in Portland.