Peace, Love & Soup radio show/podcast celebrates its 20th show, In the Time of Covid, Batch 1: Anamnesis (the recollection or remembrance of the past; a reminiscence). A collection of stories from long overdue visits with the hosts’ circle of loved ones. Tavé masks up and travels to Southern California to make authentic Hungarian Goulash with actress Julianne Grossman and her husband Tibor Deme (Grossman is the voice of Star Trek’s USS Discovery). Brian reunites with his Burning Man family in the Idyllwild forest campground. Music by Brazilian artist Johnny Franco.
Streaming now at PeaceLoveandSoup.com or wherever podcasts are found. Also airing on KBOO.FM Public Radio 90.7.