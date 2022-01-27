CMNW Double Concert Live and Streaming

Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) presents a double header of concerts this month at The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave. Built in 1882, it is the oldest Portland church still standing on its original site. Both concerts will be in-person events and streamed for those at home.
Thursday, February 10, 7:30 pm – Pianist Jeremy Denk performs Bach’s Journey of Wonder: The Well-Tempered Clavier. It streams online February 24-March 3, 7:30 pm.
Bach’s piece celebrates its 300th anniversary this year and Denk wrote: “What you find here is completely new, rejuvenating, alive; it doesn’t bother tugging at your heartstrings, it just enters your bloodstream.”
Thursday, February 24, 7:30 pm – German tenor Christoph Prégardien comes to town for a rare US concert with Poetry in Performance accompanied by pianist and CMNW Artistic Director Gloria Chien. It will stream online, March 10-March 17 each night at 7:30 pm.
Prégardien is one of the world’s great lyric tenors and a preeminent interpreter of German Lieder; art songs for voice and piano inspired by poetry. He will sing the heart of the great romantic songs by Beethoven, Schubert and Schumann.
Visit CMNW.org for tickets and stream links.
Photo: Jeremy Denk