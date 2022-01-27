February’s returning daylight brings Sidestreet Arts’ annual Hearts and Flowers Group Show in the gallery at 140 SE 28th Ave.
Artists Phyllis Flury, Anna Magruder, John Opie, Gail Owen and Gia Whitlock are featured in this all-things-Valentine inspired show February 3-27.
Gail Owens’ linoleum prints meld three of her artistic passions: wood-carving, printmaking and oil-based inks. Oregon’s northwest flora and fauna populate her colorful prints and her linocut is pictured here.
The online preview is Wednesday, February 2, 6 pm. This month’s First Friday Artwalk is February 4, 5-7 pm with the show’s artists in the gallery talking shop.
All works online and in the gallery are available for immediate purchase. This is a cash and carry show.
See SidestreetArts.com.
Image: Peony by Gail Owens