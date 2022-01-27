Reel Movies at Clinton Street Theater

Clinton Street Theater is open for in-person screenings and their calendar is full and brimming over with art house and foreign films, many you may not see anywhere else.
The month starts with a film that’s a constant Moebius loop like the universal recycling symbol as CST’s annual screening of Groundhog Day is presented Wednesday, February 2, free to the entire community.
REEL Feminism is back on Monday nights and Mississippi Masala screens on Valentine’s Day. Filmmaker Mira Nair’s luminous tale takes a long look at love’s complexities. The film is set in modern India, Uganda and the American South, blended and simmered into a rich, fragrant fusion feast.
Each Friday throughout the month at 7:30 or 8 pm, CST hosts a Robert Bresson Festival with Clinton Cult Classics after, at 10 pm. The list goes on and there truly is something for everyone.
All guests of the Clinton Street are required to mask up, regardless of vaccination status. Please attend public indoor events only if you are fully vaccinated.
See the whole calendar at cstpdx.com.
Photo from “Mississippi Masala”