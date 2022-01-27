Fertile Ground Fest Streams On

The 13th Fertile Ground Festival of New Works, continues through Sunday, February 6. FG22 features in-person and online programming. Here’s two of many on-demand suggestions:
Dorothy’s Dictionary by EM Lewis – Angry high schooler Zan (Benicio Delgado) is forced to help Dorothy (Lori Van Dreal), an ailing librarian. Each of them might have what the other needs if they can find the words. A story about how good books, careful listening, friendship and kindness can help even when you’re lost. Tickets: tinyurl.com/FGDorothy.
Crossroads at Chambersburg by Fred Cooprider – Frederick Douglass and John Brown were dedicated to the abolition of slavery and in August, 1859, Brown invited Douglass and Shields Green, a fugitive slave, to meet him and his lieutenant, John Henry Kagi, at an abandoned stone quarry in Chambersburg, PA. Streaming via YouTube. Donations appreciated.
See the whole schedule at FertileGroundPDX.org.
Photo: Lori Van Dreal