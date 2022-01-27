Robin and Linda Williams Concert

Beloved folk duo Robin and Linda Williams return to the Rose City for a Portland FolkSong concert Saturday, February 19. This year finds them performing as a duo again.
Michigan school teacher Linda met Robin, musician from the Carolinas, at an open stage. They combined their voices in harmony, a musical career that has carried them across the US and Europe was born.
Now they’ve played Carnegie Hall, the Grand Old Opry, Radio City Music Hall, Austin City Limits, the Ryman Auditorium, Mountain Stage and theaters, festivals and coffeehouses everywhere.
It’s honest, heartfelt music and mighty fine medicine in times like these. Their 23 albums are staples of folk radio and, like their press says, “They don’t play at being country; they are country.”
The concert is at the Reedwood Friends Church, 2901 SE Steele St. The music starts at 7:30 pm and doors open at 7. Tickets are $21-25 general admission, $18-22 for PFS members, $10-12 for ages 12-18 and under 12 are free. Order tickets online at PortlandFolkMusic.org/events.
Photo: Robin and Linda Williams