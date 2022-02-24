Alberta Rose March Music

Alberta Rose Theatre, 3000 NE Alberta St., presents live performance of many flavors each month. Here’s a taste of March’s music shows:
Friday, March 4, 8 pm – Pert Near Sandstone • Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs – Minneapolis’ Pert Near Sandstone’s midwestern roots music crackles with energy and joy for a different modern string band music. Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs are a Bozeman, Montana band, with four-part harmonies and a rocking sound. $19-$23
Friday, March 11, 8 pm – Rachel Baiman, Vivian Leva And Riley Calcagno – Fiddler Baiman has played with Molly Tuttle, Kelsey Waldon, Kacey Musgraves and Amy Ray, at the Kilkenny Roots Festival in Ireland, the Mullum Fest in Australia and the Kennedy Center Stage in Washington, DC. $18-$22
Thursday, March 17, 8 pm Eileen Ivers – A special St. Patrick’s Day concert! This Irish Fiddler is so boldly imaginative and virtuosic she has altered the genre. She’s Grammy-awarded, Emmy-nominated and has guested with 50+ orchestras and musical notables. $35-$45
Tuesday, March 22, 8 pm – On A Winter’s Night – Patty Larkin, John Gorka, Christine Lavin and Cliff Eberhardt are beloved songwriting artists. $38-$57
Sunday, March 25, 8 pm – Willy Porter – Willy Porter has been searching for the shaman that lives inside his guitar for two decades and 10 albums. Equally accomplished as a guitarist, singer and songwriter, his songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles and triumphs of human existence in his own thoughtful, masterful and entertaining way. $25-$30
Full vaccination and masks are required for entry to all shows, Fully vaccinated minors okay accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Photo of Rachel Baiman