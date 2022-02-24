A Walk In The Woods is the March group show at Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., opening First Friday and up through March 27.
The exhibit pays tribute to the grandeur of the forests. Artists Jennifer Foran, Rebecca Arthur, Davis TeSelle, Kirsten Etmund and Bob Stensland’s visual interpretations of the woodlands appear just when we need them the most.
Hard to find time for a hike in the woods? This relaxing and inspiring collection of works may be the perfect temporary fix.
TeSelle’s lithographs are eye-popping works, using classic and contemporary hybrid techniques. Pictured here are two examples.
Drawing on hand-ground glass plates, his prints combine the clarity and incisive line of etchings with the feel of lithographs. His life-long love for the pencil generate fine detail and light.
The monthly Online Preview is Wednesday, March 2, 6 pm and First Friday Artwalk is March 4, 5-7 pm. The artists will be there.
See SidestreetArts.com for links.
Image “Morning Sun Grayscale”