On the Laurelthirst Stage

The Laurelthirst Pub’s live music calendar for March looks a lot like it did in the Before Times. Shows are free unless a cover is listed.
This month’s highlights:
• Wednesday, March 2 – QuEasy Gumbo (The Quick & Easy Boys w/ Steve Kerin play New Orleans music, 6 pm • Larry Yes & The Optimist Club, 9 pm
• Thursday, March 3 – Lewi Longmire and the Left Coast Roasters, 6 pm • Blue Darling (EP release) with Barna Howard and Weezy Ford, 9 pm, $10
• Friday, March 4 – Portland Family Band, 6 pm • Denver and friends, 9 pm, $10
• Saturday, March 5 – The Resolectics, 6 pm • The Deadhendge Trio, 9 pm
• Sunday, March 6 – Freak Mountain Ramblers, 6 pm
• Saturday, March 12 – Kris Deelane & the Hurt, 6 pm • Kassi Valazza Band / Buffalo Kin, 9 pm, $10
• Tuesday, March 15 – The Pagan Jug Band, 6 pm
Proof of vax, a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours and masks required for indoor attendance. There’s an improved outdoor seating area too.
Laurelthirst is at 2958 NE Glisan St. See Laurelthirst.com.