Raising Hazel & Spring Cleaning Sale

Raising Hazel perform in concert, Saturday, March 5 at Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd. It’s an 8 pm live in-person show simulcast on Artichoke’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Tickets are $20 to attend in person.
Avery Hill (Portland), Jaspar Lepak (Minneapolis) and Mandy Troxel (Orcas Island) are Raising Hazel, an acoustic folk trio who are “raising their voices, raising their children and raising hell” in their own musical way, unapologetically. They are multi-instrumentalists with songs about the truths of life, relishing the simple and unpacking the complicated.
They sing with the earnestness of Hazel Dickens, one of the first women in bluegrass and a fierce advocate for women and worker rights.
The multitasking mamas’ songwriting, harmonies and attitude are energetic and empathetic. Their songs are stories passed down around the timeless kitchen table and the group represents what women have always known: there is a lot one can do on her own, but the richest experiences are the ones we share together.
More at RaisingHazel.com. Tickets at ArtichokeMusic.org.
Artichoke’s Spring Cleaning Sale is March 1-5, noon to 7 pm each day. A wide collection of folk instruments and gear must go. See the website for featured items.