Sharing the SALT

SALT – A story of the land and landscape is a new show of photos by Sandra Marill Chandler, up on the walls of Pushdot Studio through March 31. The gallery, at 2505 SE 11th Ave., # 104, is in the Ford Building.
Chandler’s new photos features her aerial interpretation of the color patterns upon the salt evaporation basins of the San Francisco South Bay. The brilliantly-hued pockets and tactile textures are ever-changing and dazzling.
Growing up in San Francisco, Chandler says, “I have always been captivated by the South Bay salt pond’s vibrant colors, captivating textural shapes and intriguing graphics as seen from airplane windows.
“As I have grown as a photographer, I have become attracted to aerial landscape photography and have come to appreciate a fresh perspective of our earth. These photographic moments prompt a sense of space, a moment of drama and new ways of perception – for us all.”
See salt.photography and sandrachandler.com for more about her work. See PushdotStudio.com for more about the show.