Buckman Art  Show & Sell

The Buckman Art Show and Sell returns to Buckman Elementary (SE Stark St. and 16th Ave.) in person for its 32nd year Saturday, April 9, 10 am-5 pm. The event features over 90 professional artists and craftspersons, plus student art vendors and three sessions of “Make your own hammered hoop earrings.” Here is a peek at a few of the artists:
Susan Thomas (above) works with bright colors in oils on and pastels of fantasy animals, still life and urban landscapes. Her oils have won Best of Show at the Oregon Society of Artists.
Mixed media artist Erica Gibson sculpts thoughtful characters from reclaimed or vintage wood, metal and clay. Her inner thoughts are combined with stories embodied in intriguing materials.
Kim Nickens (right) is a 3D paper artist inspired by Quilling, an art form that is over 500 years old. Her whimsical work, framed behind glass and ready for hanging, has interesting details that keep the viewer looking for more.
Metalsmith jewelry artist Shannon Berke, will offer three small sessions to allow participants to make their own hammered hoop earrings. $25 classes start at 1 pm; sign up at the volunteer table.
More information at buckmanartshow.weebly.com/.