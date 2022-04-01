Hitting the Alberta Rose Stage in April

Alberta Rose has a full slate of shows in April and is no longer requiring masks or proof of vaccination, although both are highly recommended and encouraged.
Seattle band Rise Up presents the music of Hamilton and Broadway Saturday, April 9. They have performed at and sold out top venues throughout the Pacific Northwest, including their previous shows here.
Judy Blue Eyes (above) – Crosby, Stills & Nash Tribute Featuring Members of the Nowhere Band, with CSN Guitarist Jeff Pevar, hits the stage Thursday, April 21. Feeling the acute void of singing with other people, Averill (along with fellow Nowhere Band-mates Sarah King and Jason Wells on vocals and David Langenes on guitar and vocals) met casually in Averill’s backyard. “After less than a dozen rehearsals scattered over a year, we realized we had learned 12 tunes,” said Averill, going on to say, “Since then we’ve begun diving into Neil Young material for a longer show.”
Rounding out the band is a stellar cast of Portland-based musicians, featuring Jenny Conlee (Decemberists) on keys, Ned Failing (Mexican Gunfight) on drums and Greg Hyatt (Berthaline) on bass.
As April draws to a close, internationally acclaimed slack-key guitarist, singer, composer, philosopher, activist and one of Hawai’i’s cultural ambassadors to the world, Makana (right), performs. Virtuosic and versatile, Makana’s distinctly original sounds are infused with the spirit of Hawai’i and defy description.
He uses over a hundred tuings to fashion a massive, resonant, symphonic sound without the use of loop pedals or gimmicks. His live performances are an exhilarating ride through the breadth of slack key, folk, bluegrass, ethnic and jazz.
Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm for all three shows. Advance tickets available at albertarosetheatre.com and at the door (unless sold out). Minors are allowed when accompanied by a parent or guardian.