Cantores in Ecclesia, conducted by David Hill, performs James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross Wednesday, April 13, 7:30 pm at St. Philip Neri Church, 2408 SE 16th Ave.
MacMillan’s large piece is in seven movements, each reflecting on one of the dying statements of Christ as recorded by the gospels.
Choral and orchestral conductor David Hill is renowned for his fine musicianship and has had his talent recognized by several impressive appointments. His long association with Cantores in Ecclesia began in 1987 when the choir sang for Mass at Westminster Cathedral in London. Since then, he has conducted the choir on several occasions.
For over 30 years Cantores in Ecclesia has specialized in Gregorian chant and sacred polyphony within the liturgical context of the Latin Mass of the Catholic Church. Singing for concerts and liturgies at home and abroad, they have also recorded CDs and established themselves as a leader in liturgical performance, winning gold medals in international competition.
Tickets ($25 general, $20 seniors/students) for the performance are available at the door or in advance at sevenlastwords.brownpapertickets.com.
David Hill photo by John Wood