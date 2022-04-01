The Espacio Flamenco student show “Los Caminos del Flamenco” will be performed at Imago Theater for one night only, Saturday, April 16.
The performance is an opportunity for the professional performance group to share what they’ve been working on during the pandemic in living rooms, backyards, parks and online, through heat waves and snow storms.
The special show will celebrate the accomplishments of their community and funds raised will go towards the opening of the new Espacio Flamenco Studio.
Doors open at 6:30 pm with the performance beginning at 7:30 pm at Imago Theater, 17 SE 8th Ave. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and wear properly fitting masks while inside the theater.
Tickets ($15) available at loscaminosdelflamenco.bpt.me/ and more about Espacio Flamenco at espacioflamencopdx.com/.