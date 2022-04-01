PJCE Welcomes New Executive Director

Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble (PJCE) has recently welcomed a new Executive Director succeeding Douglas Detrick, who served the organization 2013-2022.
Meg Marrow, also known as Meg Samples when DJ-ing on KMHD Jazz Radio, brings a broad range of experience that will help the organization grow with her talent for building relationships among stakeholders, building an audience for jazz and working with a team to achieve goals.
Detrick, who will stay with PJCE as Interim Artistic Director as part of a planned transition, said, “Meg is the right leader for this time of growth and change. She understands the music, she knows the community and most importantly, she is committed to the values we hold dear in jazz.”
Morrow comes to Portland from Kentucky where she graduated from the University of Louisville Jamey Aabersold Jazz Studies Program, was Music Director for Girls Rock Louisville and percussion instructor for Kentucky School for the Blind. She currently hosts the AM Bridge on KMHD, teaches private lessons and volunteers for Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue.
In addition to their new Executive Director, PJCE released a large ensemble record from the Aaron Space Cosmic Orchestra, led by young composer and drummer Eli Knowles, entitled “Night 0n Earth.” Reminiscent of Duke Ellington’s “Black, Brown, and Beige” but with a modern outlook, the album is available at pjce.bandcamp.com/album/night-0n-earth and wherever music is sold or streamed online.
Their “Maxville to Vanport” program goes on tour this month, visiting Eugene, Bend and Longview, WA before returning to Portland as part of the Vanport Mosaic Festival at the end of May. For dates and more information, visit pjce.org.