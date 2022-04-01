Ruth Ross at Pushdot Studio

Ruth Ross’ exhibit, “August 6, 1945 • 8:15 a.m.” kicks off with an opening reception at Pushdot Studio Friday, April 8, 6-8 pm.
The works in the exhibit were inspired by the horror she felt when she learned, as a child, about the bombing of Hiroshima.
Ross says, “I wanted to honor the memory of the victims of the devastation of Hiroshima. And, perhaps, put to sleep my own unrest and rage.”
“I have incorporated images into a body of work that combines cyanotypes with textile and stitching to attempt to convey my enduring response to the tragedy. I wanted the results to be beautiful to my eyes, yes, but the key element, the ‘heartbreakingness,’ would be my mission and challenge.”
After a career as an art director for Random House, Ross moved from New York to Portland where she began working with metal to create one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry.
For the past 15 years, she has returned to her primary art practices: painting, printmaking, photography and now, textile.
The exhibit runs through Friday, May 27 in Pushdot’s space in the Ford Building, 2505 SE 11th Ave., Suite 104. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm; free admission.
Visit pushdotstudio.com and ruthrossart.com for more information.
Image: Tea towel by Ruth Ross