Dolly Parton Sequel

Comic book and graphic novel publisher TidalWave Comics has released an all new, 24-page comic book sequel to the best-selling “Female Force: Dolly Parton,” the latest entry in the comic book biography series that focuses on female empowerment.
Written by Michael Frizell with art by Ramon Salas, the all-new story features a special cover by famous comic book artist Joe Phillips. “Revisiting Dolly Parton’s story has been fun! I’m happy we had the opportunity, and the space, to talk about Dolly’s philanthropy,” said Frizell.
That philanthropy includes a foundation in her name, the creation of the Imagination Library that donates books to millions of kids and she even pays students to stay in school.
