Business Association Notes June 2022

82nd Ave. Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
On May 18, the 82nd Avenue Business Association celebrated its 44th year of working for and on the Avenue. Discussion of the long term lack of attention to the east side of the city and what neighbors, business owners and operators would like to see happen on 82nd Ave. was interesting and hopeful. Better lighting, continuous and wider sidewalks, curb cuts, crosswalks, trees, affordable housing and a safer “downtown” speed limit were all mentioned. The current funds available are not enough to make all of this happen. We will need to find more money, more investors and more institutions who understand that as the newly recognized center of Portland with a population equal to the west side and inner east, the safety and welfare of our residents, students and workers must be on the list.
The next cleanup is Saturday, June 4, 10 am-Noon. Register at 82ndaveba.com/cleanup.
We have openings on the Board of Directors. Please contact us at 82ndaveba@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to attend a meeting, held on the third Thursday, 3:30 pm.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
We are looking forward to celebrating Fathers Day, Juneteenth and Pride Day on Saturday, June 18. Watch for news on our website, hawthorneblvd.com, and on Instagram, @hawthorneblvd_pdx. It’ll be party time at Dairy Hill Ice Cream on the corner of SE 36th Ave. and Hawthorne Blvd., with more surprises to come.
Our 39th Annual Hawthorne Street Fair is on Sunday, August 28, 11 am-5 pm. Vendors and musicians are getting ready for a fun event! There are a few more spaces for vendors and non-profit organizations to join us. To volunteer or get an entry form, contact us at Administrator@hawthorneblvd.com.
Thank you to friends of Hawthorne who have volunteered on second Saturdays (10 am-Noon) to help keep the Boulevard clean, to those who have donated to replenish the Boulevard Beautification Bunches’ (3 B’s) fund and to the business and apartment house staff and owners who sweep and keep their building doorways and sidewalks clean every day! To join the second Saturday cleanups, meet at Dairy Hill Ice Cream to borrow a picker and a get a bag. Bring the filled bags back to be picked up on Monday and report any issues that need to be addressed. A 3 B’s GoFundMe opportunity is up now; visit hawthorneblvd.com/gofundme for the link.