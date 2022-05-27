PP&R Summer Free For All Returns

The long-anticipated Summer Free For All (SFFA) events will be back this year, revitalized, revamped and with an amazing series of events by Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R).
The 2022 program will begin with Free Lunch + Play Tuesday, June 21 at 15 parks in the Portland Public School district area (locations at portland.gov/parks/freelunch). PP&R’s Free Lunch + Play events will kickstart dozens of amazing outdoor citywide events all summer long.
SFFA is a community-building, annual program consisting of free cultural events and meals along with activities for kids in Portland parks. This year’s program includes 42 events, including Festivals, Movies in the Park, Concerts in the Park and other special events across the city. Event guides and schedules are posted online at portland.gov/parks/sffa.
Funding for the SFFA is made possible by the 2020 Parks Local Option Levy. Portland Parks Commissioner Carmen Rubio welcomes the return of SFFA. “Portlanders know their parks are safe, welcoming spaces to pass the time, exercise, meet friends and neighbors, and forge community,” she says.
“SSFA programming is community-driven and community-focused and it meets real community needs. I’m thrilled we’re able to offer this key public service again, thanks in part to the investment Portlanders made in the Parks Levy.”