Business Association Notes August 2022

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
We are visiting all of the food and drink businesses to encourage them to be actively involved in this year’s “Around the World in 82 Dishes” planned for Saturday, October 22-Sunday, November 13. Check out the website, 82ndaveba.com, for more information.
Many groups are meeting to identify their concerns about the future of 82nd Ave. for our neighbors, businesses and community. Major concerns include the need for more affordable housing, no displacement, access to businesses and neighborhoods with more sidewalks and paved side streets as well as additional lighting and safety measures–some of which are happening already. Please contact us at 82ndaveba@gmail.com if you would like to be “at the table” for these discussions.
We are partnering with the JADE District on their cleanup Saturday, August 20. Volunteers can sign up on the SOLVE website or at 82ndaveba.com/cleanup/.
Belmont Area Business Association
By LeeAnn Gauthier
In-person monthly member meetings resumed at the Historic Belmont Firehouse second Thursdays, 9-10:30 am. Please join us to share details of your business and learn about the district’s projects and events.
Pam Olson retired as a Board member and as a Farmers Insurance agency, and we are grateful for her service. Board president Dustin Slack and Treasurer LeeAnn Gauthier welcome Maurina Hylland into Pam’s vacated Board position, and the Farmers agency at 4711 SE Belmont St.
The colorful 2022-2023 District Walking map is published with help from Col-Tab and our advertisers. The map is distributed at the airport’s PDX Welcome Center, District businesses and hotels.
Vendor spaces are filling up quickly and sponsor opportunities are available for the 26th annual Belmont Street Fair at info@belmontdistrict.org. The fair is Saturday, September 10, 10 am-5 pm. Three stage areas feature a DJ, a kid-focused stage and live music by School of Rock, Mo Philips, Pirate Jenny, Amanda Richards, Idle Poets, Shorty and the Mustangs and more. Rent skates from Rose City Rollers and a custom playlist from Silent Disco.
The street fair exceeds $16,000 in costs for street closures, permit, toilets, garbage, barricades, organizer and stage rentals. Hence we ask fair-facing businesses to respectfully purchase a booth.
Volunteers are needed to update our Squarespace website and for Street Fair. Fun fair projects include a two-hour shift hosting the information booth during the fair, directing vendors to their space (7-10 am), retrieving garbage (11 am-5 pm) and tearing down the information booth, bike racks, street barriers and signs (5 pm).
Details at belmontdistrict.org.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The 39th Annual Hawthorne Street Fair is Sunday, August 28, 11 am-5 pm between SE 30th Ave. and Cesar Chavez. Many visiting vendors, non-profits and some of our own brick and mortar businesses and area neighborhood associations will have booths. Echo Theater will have activities on SE 37th Ave. near the Bagdad Theater. The Toyota Main Stage will be at SE 38th Ave. and the Mudbay-Cubo Stage will be near SE 31st Ave. in their parking lot. Both stages have booked several of our local bands; the line-up is on our website, hawthorneblvd.com, along with the a list of vendors.
Neighbors, friends and their friends are invited to check out the Street Fair as well as the many businesses and services between SE 52nd and SE 12th Aves. During the Street Fair, Hawthorne Cutlery at SE 32nd Ave. will host a vintage T-shirt sale to benefit the clean-up projects we’re holding every second Saturday, 10 am-2 pm, starting at Dairy Hill Ice Cream, 1428 SE 36th Ave. The funds could hire a pressure washing professional as needed.
You’re invited to a get-together at the Space Room Lounge and outdoor patio, 4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd., Friday, August 5, 5:30-7:30 pm. We will have the Street Fair Poster available to hand out as well as the postcards for our neighbors and businesses. Also, besides visiting, you can bring a box or a sack of clean, folded T-shirts and/or sign up to volunteer at the Street Fair. Questions? Contact administrator@hawthorneblvd.com.