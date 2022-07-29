Neighborhood Notes August 2022

HAND
By Jill Riebesehl
At the July meeting of the Hosford-Abernethy Neighborhood Association, Board members and others in attendance moved their attention to the city as a whole.
Coming up in November, voters will be able have their say on a totally new organizational structure of the local government. Every 10 years, elected officials select a group of residents to take a good look and, if necessary, propose changes. The Charter Commission, which has been working on the task for more than a year, is suggesting we enlarge City Council, set up four specific geographical districts, change the function of the mayor, create the position of City Manager and rearrange voting procedures.
To get a better understanding, we invited commission member Vadim Mozyrsky to describe the proposal, as well as share problems he sees at this point with the finished product. Next month, the HAND Board’s goal is to host a guest who can speak more favorably. Vadim’s concluding remarks came down to this: With all the large problems facing our city, to totally change our governing structure in 2024, rather than take it one change at a time, would be disruptive. Anyone interested, can check out commonsensepdxgov.com.
Winding up the summer, we are looking forward to Movies in the Park at Sewallcrest Park on Saturday, August 27. Three neighborhoods are sponsoring the fun and games. Activities will start mid-afternoon with the movie Raya and the Last Dragon at sundown. And the next day, for many blocks along Hawthorne Boulevard, people can walk the avenue at the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association’s annual street fair.
Upcoming HAND Board meetings include a retreat at Revolution Hall Tuesday, August 16 and Zoom meeting Tuesday, September 20, both at 7 pm. All are welcome.
Montavilla Neighborhood Association
By Jacob Loeb
The Montavilla Neighborhood Association (MNA) added two board members at the July 11 meeting. That evening, the Board also voted to create a Parks Committee focused on seeking grant opportunities to activate Montavilla’s three public parks. Ahead of the street fair, the Board authorized a budget for event prizes, approving the purchase of various logoed merchandise.
Former MNA Board Chair, Louise Hoff, returned to a leadership role in the organization. She will chair the newly formed Parks Committee and fill a vacant seat on the Board. That new committee needs more members to join. Please email louise@montavilla.org to inquire about joining that group and making the parks more active.
New Montavilla resident, Natalie Mallis, has joined the MNA Board as the SE Uplift Liaison. She will fill a valuable role in the organization, connecting our neighborhood to the surrounding community.
On July 31 the Montavilla Street Fair returned after a two-year hiatus. The MNA had a booth at the event and gave away many prizes. If you missed out on picking up some MNA items, please come to our next meeting for details on acquiring your own Montavilla branded clothing, drinkware and stickers.
The MNA Board is taking a summer break in August. Our next meeting is Monday, September 12, 6:30 pm. Register for the Zoom link at the MNA website, montavilla.org/mna-calendar. Audio recordings of the previous gatherings are available online at montavilla.org/pdx-mna-meeting-podcast.
Mt. Tabor Neighborhood Association
By Nadine Fiedler
MTNA hosted a community meeting July 20 on Zoom. The lively discussion covered important topics, such as fire safety in Mt. Tabor Park when the reservoirs are empty, and next steps that have been taken to further involve Commissioner Mingus Mapps and his office in talks about the repairs and the future of the drained reservoirs. MTNA would like to be responsive to neighbors’ concerns and issues and invites neighbors to email topics for future meetings or just to respond about your interests and concerns to mtna@gmail.com.
MTNA will host its next community meeting on Zoom Wednesday, August 17, 7 pm. All neighbors are invited to attend! Find links for this and all of our meetings under the “Meetings and Events” tab of our website, mttaborpdx.org.
Richmond Neighborhood Association
By Allen Field
The Richmond Neighborhood Association held its monthly meeting Monday, July 11. Zoom meetings are the second Monday of the month, 7-9 pm. The link to preregister is on the agenda, which is posted to richmondpdx.org and the RNA Announce listserv. To be added to the listserv, email richmondnasecretary@gmail.com.
Portland Police Sgt. Grover Robinson updated the Board on the stabbing in Sewallcrest Park on July 8, although he was not one of the responding officers. A homeless person apparently living at the corner of SE 32nd Ave. and Hawthorne attacked another homeless person near tents next to the park on SE 31st Ave. The victim was stabbed several times and was seriously injured, but survived the attack. The attacker was arrested. He apparently knew the victim prior to the attack. As it is an ongoing investigation, Sgt. Robinson could not provide additional information. Police have been visiting the park more frequently since the incident.
The RNA, with co-sponsor HAND neighborhood association, is presenting Raya and the Last Dragon, a free movie in Sewallcrest Park on Saturday, August 27. As in past movies at Sewallcrest, Sunnyside Neighborhood Association will likely join as a co-sponsor, but they did not meet in July to vote to be a co-sponsor. The movie starts at dusk, around 8:30-8:45 pm. Come early to put down your blanket and low-back chairs.
Our next meeting is Monday, August 8. Please attend if you want to be more involved in and informed about your community.
Sunnyside Neighborhood Association
By Gloria Jacobs
Happy Summer! The Board came up with a new SNA General Meeting schedule. Starting in September, they will be held every other month. Board meetings will continue monthly. Our next General Meeting will be Thursday, September 8, 7 pm. Check the SNA website in early September for details.
The next Board Meeting is Thursday, August 18, 6 pm. at the Sunnyside Environmental School park on the corner of SE 35th Ave. and Yamhill. We will vote on new officers and set the agenda for the September meeting. Remember that, although Board meetings are open to the public, only Board members can vote. In future, Board meetings will be right after the General Meeting on the second Thursday of the month. In months when there isn’t a General Meeting, we’ll start the Board Meeting at 7 pm.
We’re still looking for someone to take charge of finding advertisers for the newsletter. Contact us at board@sunnysideportland.org if interested. Also, please contact us with any upcoming agenda items or guest speaker suggestions.
The Sunnyside Shower Project needs volunteers! Consider contributing to your community and getting to know your housed and unhoused neighbors by attending one of our New Volunteer Orientations in August. You will get an overview of the tasks required during a two-hour shift, as well as an introduction to basic concepts of de-escalation, conflict management, and non-violent communication.
We will meet outside at the Sunnyside Environmental School park (corner of SE 35th Ave. and Yamhill) on Thursday, August 18, 7-8 pm and Saturday, August 20, 1-2 pm. RSVP to Emily McCadden at emmccadden@gmail.com. If you can’t attend but would like more information about volunteering with the Sunnyside Shower Project, contact Hannah Wallace at hannahmwallace@gmail.com.