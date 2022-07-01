Business Association Notes July 2022

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
Discussions continue as we all work on how to help 82nd Avenue serve all of its constituents. The neighbors, the businesses, the children and the larger community may not yet know the services and amazing array of eating and drinking establishments that are waiting to please their taste buds and tummies. First things first, though. More lighting, sidewalks and safety devices are on the drawing board and being installed. The kickoff of TriMet’s Rapid Transit line will be a great party at PCC Saturday, September 17. Details later!
The Around the World in 82 Dishes Committee is signing up this year’s participants for the event scheduled for Saturday, October 22-Sunday, November 6. Go to 82ndaveba.com/your82dishes/ for more information.
Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
The Hawthorne District and Dairy Hill Ice cream hosted a Juneteenth, PRIDE Month and Father’s Day Celebration on June 19 with local DJ Switch brightening up the day with some made you want to move music! We introduced A Day of Celebration page, which took visitors to the shops that were hosting specials or fundraisers. Check it out at hawthorneblvd.com/juneholidays.
The next Boulevard Beautification Bunch Clean-up will be on Saturday, July 9, 10 am to Noon. Bring your own picker, gloves and bucket or we’ll have a few at Dairy Hill to borrow. Would you like to do a little more? Go to Adoptoneblock.org and get your own free set up.
The 39th Annual Hawthorne Street Fair is gathering a great group of vendors and musicians to entertain our neighbors and friends Sunday, August 28. There are still some sponsor slots left on the very cool poster so if your company would like to be a Name Sponsor, a Stage Sponsor or contribute to the financial success of the event, contact administrator@hawthorneblvd.com or call 503.775.7633 for the details.