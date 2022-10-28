Business Association Notes November 2022

82nd Avenue Business Association
By Nancy Chapin
By the time you read this, the 7th Annual Around the World in 82 Dishes will be nearly over. It is not too late to go to your favorite or a new brick and mortar establishment or cart though. Through Sunday, November 6, head out for a meal or a snack and enter a picture in the drawing for gift card prizes. Visit 82ndaveba.com/82dishes/ for more information.
The Board is hosting 82nd Avenue hopes and dreams discussions at Business Transition Roundtables on Zoom on the fourth Thursday of the month, 10 am. To join us, visit 82ndaveba.com/82nd-avenue-transition-round-table/.
Hawthorne Blvd. Business Association
The Boulevard was honored by Venture Portland recently and although HBBA was named, the Boulevard businesses deserve the honor. They have created a business district that people from all over the world were invited to visit by AAA, Sunset magazine and others. Venture Portland’s Executive Director Joy Church, said,
“The ‘2022 Venture Out Award for Legacy Business District Association’ goes to the association that started it all, back in 1983 and their commitment and engagement continues to this day!
While several business district associations have long histories, we can all easily agree that this business district is responsible for kicking it all off, putting Portland on the map as a shopping, dining and entertainment destination for tourists and locals alike. This business district association is THE reason that people from all over the country (and the world!) know and come to Portland as a “must-visit” destination for shopping hyper-local and for getting inspiration from small business owners who consistently demonstrate heart, passion and unwavering commitment. It will come as no surprise that our Legacy Award goes to the Hawthorne Boulevard Business Association!” In his response of appreciation, Bill Levesque, HBBA Board President, honored HBBA’s founder, Roger Jones.
The Annual Ornament-making and Tree Lighting will be Sunday, December 4 this year. Mark your calendars!