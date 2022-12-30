Ukulele Concert and Classes

Local performing artist, songwriter, storyteller and teacher of music Avery Hill has several events planned for January, including three ukulele classes and a concert, all taking place at Artichoke Music. The ukulele classes offer opportunities for those new to the ukulele, as well as those who have more experience.
Introduction to “Ukestra” on Tuesday, January 10, 6-8 pm will provide instruction on getting to know the notes on the fretboard, learning the basics of music notation and tablature (how to read music off the page) and work on some melodies to be played together with others as an orchestra of ukuleles (a “ukestra”).
Starting Thursday, January 26 and running into mid-March are two other ukulele classes in back-to-back time slots, allowing those interested to be able to take both of them. Ukulele For Beginners runs 6-7 pm and covers all the basics for early success in ukulele playing, including how to hold and scrum the instrument, a variety of songs and other essential skills. Motown for Ukulele (7:15-8:15 pm) is a mixed-level class that is a romp through 1960s Detroit, including songs like “Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “My Girl,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and more.
Hill takes the Artichoke Music stage Friday, January 20, 7 pm for her first solo show since the release of her 2015 album, Dreams & Ghosts: A Family Album. With a voice both wise and curious, she’ll be sharing all new material, delivered with her signature mix of truthful storytelling and transporting melodies.
More about Hill at averyhill.studio and full details/registration for the classes at artichokemusic.org.