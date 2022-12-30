Escape the January Doldrums at Alberta Rose

The calendar may have turned to 2023, but Alberta Rose Theatre continues to roll on with another month packed with shows. Escape the chilly weather outside, the confines of your abode and warm up in Portland’s premier setting for acoustic music, art house films and live performances. Here are just three of the offerings for the month.
Saturday, January 7, 8 pm Deb Talan (of The Weepies) takes the stage. She’s been writing songs since she was 14 years old, started Portland band Hummingfish with her friend Mark and formed The Weepies with Steve Tannen, who played shows all over the country and world (touring on a real tour bus!). Playing songs for people takes a close second to Talan’s primary preference for listening to people and he knows music heals and songs can be prayers.
A double release party takes place the following Saturday (January 17) starting at 7 pm. Red Bird and The Colin Trio are both female-fronted groups that can’t be pinned down; create music that dances in and out of soul, jazz, funk, americana, rock, roots and the blues; and are packed with musical talent nurtured by years of experience and a deep passion for their craft. Red Bird will be releasing a full album and The Colin Trio a new single. The show is part of Portland Music Month, with $1 from ticket purchases going directly to Music Portland to support the work they do in the community.
The next weekend offers two opportunities to take in Portland’s all-star rock band LOVE GIGANTIC performing Pink Floyd’s classic album “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety, accompanied by aerial dance and choreography by Brandy Guthery and a dazzling light show. Musical performers include Sarah King, Arthur Parker and David Langenes (Nowhere Band); Chet Lyster and Joe Mengis (Eels); Jenny Conlee-Drizos (The Decemberists); Michael Nelson (Climber); Kristi Evans; and Jon VanCura (Marchfourth). Both performances start at 8 pm.
Tickets available at the door and in advance at albertarosetheatre.com; minors are allowed when accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Photo: Red Bird and The Colin Trio