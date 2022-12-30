Portland Music Month at Artichoke

Artichoke Music is pleased to be a Music Portland partner venue for Portland Music Month (PDXMM). The second annual citywide, multi-venue celebration of the city’s world-class live music scene is a far-reaching strategic marketing campaign that seeks to engage new fans, spur show attendance and promote year-round music discovery.
The first week of January has Thursday Night Coffeehouse, a celebration of local and touring artists coming together in an intimate setting, with Dan Dover, Avery Hill, Jon Lee and Rich Waggoner; and First Friday with Lloyd Jones featuring Ty Curtis. Three shows take place the following week starting with Texas to Oregon with a Randy Lewis Brown solo set and a songwriters-in-the-round set where he is joined by Ken Gains and Carl Solomon. There’s also Listen Up: A Curated Series by Portland Radio Project and Artichoke Music featuring female and non-binary singer/songwriters emerging in the Pacific Northwest; and Dylan May & The Message bringing their original funk, soul, jazz and rock.
Avery Hill and the John Bunzow Band perform the next weekend and the last weekend of the month has Great Aunt, an Australian band embarking on their first US tour, and internationally known and award-winning picker, singer/songwriter and teacher Mary Flower; and Corkey Coreson’s second CD release, with special guests from an all star Portland cast.
A portion of each ticket for these shows will go toward PDXMM to support musician grants. Visit artichokemusic.org/performance.html to purchase tickets and for additional show information.