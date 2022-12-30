Abstract By Nature Exhibit

The January exhibit at Sidestreet Arts features artists Rebecca Arthur and Geralyn Inokuchi. Opening on Thursday, January 5 and running through the end of the month, it will be highlighted by the First Friday Artwalk the following day when both artists will be in the gallery 5-7 pm.
In Arthur’s recent work, she looks to the cosmos for inspiration. She captures the bold textures, movement and lighting of the universe on her ceramic vessels like “Grey Landscape I” (above), a Saggar fired ceramic with horsehair. Arthur is a master of both hand built and wheel thrown ceramics and finishes each piece with either Western Raku firing or pit firing.
Oregon Coast resident Geralyn Inokuchi enjoys painting the extreme storms she sees on her daily walks. Each painting is created from the observations she’s made and the lasting impressions the environment has left on her. Her striking landscapes make use of many layers of glazing and opaque paint to create luminous works.
Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., is open Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 pm and works can also be viewed/purchased at sidestreetarts.com.