ZooZoo at Imago

Imago Theatre is bringing its globe-trotting production ZooZoo back to Portland this holiday season. Bugeyes, hippos with insomnia, arrogant anteaters, introverted frogs, paradoxical polar bears, acrobatic worms, self-touting accordions and tricky penguins fill the stage with wonder, awe and humor. Since 2009, ZooZoo has toured internationally, following on the heels of Imago’s signature work, FROGZ.
The show runs Friday, December 9-Sunday, January 1 and is recommended for ages 4+. With both matinees and evening shows, there are plenty of opportunities to catch it before the critters are packed off into Imago’s company storage, a museum of fascinating creatures. Get tickets at onthestage.tickets/imago-theatre or by calling 503.231.9581.